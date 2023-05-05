The Camden-Fairview School District responded in federal court this week to the state’s attempt to undo a consent decree put in place to restrict some south Arkansas school transfers and address racial segregation in schools.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the court in a filing in March to end supervision of the district in a case that dates back to 1988. Three districts in Ouachita County and the state entered into a consent decree in 1990 that restricts school transfers among the districts.

The parties agreed that the Camden and Fairview School Districts would consolidate to form the Camden-Fairview School District. The districts also agreed that the Harmony Grove School District would allow nonresident black students to transfer into the district and agreed that Harmony Grove would only allow white students to transfer in if they have permission from the Camden-Fairview School District.

In 2001, the state and the Department of Education entered into an agreement that said the Camden-Fairview district had achieved unitary status but the agreement required that the consent decree regarding Harmony Grove’s transfer policy would remain in effect, according to Camden-Fairview’s filing this week.

On Wednesday, Camden-Fairview told the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas that the state had not shown that it had standing to pursue the motion to end supervision, it hadn’t shown that circumstances had changed or that the relevant law had changed. The district, represented by Little Rock attorneys Whitney Moore and Christopher Heller, said the state had “put forth no evidence to show that it can meet its burden of proof under the standard for terminating or modifying a consent decree.”

The district’s brief in support of its motion said the state’s filing was based on four false premises:

The State’s Motion is predicated on four false premises: first, that passage of time is a sufficient reason to terminate a consent decree; second, that the law which governs termination of a consent decree has changed; third, that the Camden-Fairview School District (hereafter, “Camden-Fairview” or “CFSD”) is seeking “to preserve a particular racial balance”; and fourth, that the restriction on transfers of white students to Harmony Grove School District (hereafter, “Harmony Grove” or “HGSD”) is not aimed at a vestige of segregation. The State acknowledges that “[m]otions to terminate consent decrees. . . typically require some showing of changed circumstances,” but it points to no evidence of changed circumstances, and seeks to avoid its burden of proof by arguing that “this case is unique.”

The brief also cites several instances in which school choice in south Arkansas schools was pursued almost exclusively by white or non-black students.

The brief also cited a ruling in a Supreme Court case in which the court said that a consent decree should not be invalidated simply because it is longer convenient.

“It cannot be terminated simply because it conflicts with the State’s goal of unlimited school choice, and is therefore ‘no longer convenient to live with’, ” Camden-Fairview’s attorneys said in their brief.

For more information, Bradly Gill of the Camden News has put together a helpful timeline of the case.