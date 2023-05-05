Forget what our nation’s founders said about keeping church and state separate. Forget what Jesus said about praying but not for show. Conway Public Schools leaders are pushing to infuse more religion in public education.

A Conway School Board member who’s seeking a full term in Tuesday’s elections tried to shame his opponent on Facebook on Thursday for not joining in a National Day of Prayer event outside the Faulkner County Courthouse. And the school district’s superintendent announced at the courthouse event that he believes we need prayer in schools.

Board member Bill Milburn, a retired Conway police major and a self-styled conservative, attended the prayer event Thursday just outside the building where voters were casting their ballots during early voting for board elections.

Milburn, who is being challenged in Zone 5 by Army combat veteran Trey Geier, later took to social media to criticize his opponent for not performatively praying for the audience.

Milburn wrote on Facebook, “As I sat at the National Day of Prayer service at the Court House today, Mr. Geier sat 200 feet away campaigning, too busy to stop and pray for our community and our nation. The Churches of Conway will decide this election, either by voting or sitting at home. Don’t be the Silent Majority, Let your Vote be your Voice.”

Conway School District Superintendent Jeff Collum told the gathering at the National Day of Prayer event that he supports injecting more religion into the school day. “I think now more than ever we need prayer in our schools,” Collum announced to the sound of a woman saying, “Amen.”

This event was scheduled to begin at roughly 11:45 a.m., and I have no objection to Collum’s lunch hour attendance. I do object to his forgetting the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and state.

I’ve never forgotten a teacher’s prayer I heard long ago when I was a sixth grader in a classroom in northeast Arkansas. I knew the words spoken did not correspond with what I’d been taught the Bible says. But as a student, I had no power and didn’t dare say anything. Please don’t intimidate our children and teachers lest they also not share your interpretation of the Bible, the Koran or whatever book you may believe.

And don’t forget. Many good people don’t share our religious beliefs. A public school is not the place to proselytize. We can still legally have moments of silence in public schools, though. That way a child can pray if she wishes, or he can just be still and learn that sometimes the best way to teach is to be silent.