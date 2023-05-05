In my opinion, a farmers market is one of the best things. Fresh-grown strawberries and just-trimmed peonies are no match for what you can pick up at the local Kroger. Trader Joe’s can’t even match the flower abundance and quality. Add in the homemade crafts and good smelling soaps and it’s unbeatable.

For me and all the other farmers market lovers out there, we can get excited about the Little Rock season starting on Saturday, May 6. Returning to the River Market pavilions at 400 President Clinton Ave. for its 48th season, the farmers market will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. through Labor Day weekend in September.

Advertisement

Diana Long, director of events for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that the turn out on opening day is dependent on the weather. She estimated that about 75 vendors will be up on Saturday, and the Ottenheimer Market Hall will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as well.

Seven vendors meet the parameters to accept SNAP benefits or the Double Up Food Bucks program, Long said. Two are meat vendors and the other five have fresh produce. SNAP tokens can be purchased at the manager’s tent at the Farmers Market, and visitors can match $20 of tokens for use at the market.

Advertisement

Parking is available in the River Market parking deck and behind the market. Senior and handicapped parking is also available.