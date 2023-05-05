In the first four months of 2023, the Little Rock Police Department reported 16 homicides, half of which were committed in March. Compared to recent years, this number is low. In fact, it’s down about 45% compared to the same period in 2022.

By the end of April in 2022, the LRPD reported 29 homicides. Last year was the deadliest year in Little Rock’s history for homicides. Passing the previous record of 76 set in 1993, the city had 81 killings in 2022. Though homicides were up, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. often touted that the overall violent crime rate was decreasing.

Advertisement

“We are a data-driven law enforcement agency and public safety will always be our focus,” spokesperson Mark Edwards said in a statement. “Therefore, we will continue to use the data and trends to determine where to deploy resources.”

In the last year, $1.5 million from pandemic relief funds were funneled to a Real Time Crime Center at the LRPD headquarters. The center includes fancy tech that allows personnel to get an eye on different parts of the city from a computer. Various city-owned cameras are hooked up to a database and accessed in the center so in-house operators can alert on-scene officers of where suspects or stolen vehicles are headed.

Advertisement

The Real Time Crime Center also allows the public to register their personal home cameras. Officers don’t have unfettered access to their personal feeds, but if a crime is reported in the area, officers can reach out to those with registered cameras and request files. Schools, businesses or hospitals also have the option to integrate their cameras. At the owner’s discretion, officers would have access to a live feed. The floor plan of some city buildings can also be uploaded to help navigate on-scene officers through unfamiliar locations.

In 2023, the LRPD reported one officer-involved shooting that left one dead. That death is not tracked in its year-to-date homicide count.