Nancy Glasper, 67, has been the cafeteria manager at Wakefield Elementary School in Little Rock for 23 years. “I’ve been here so many years that the kids that were in kindergarten when I started work here now,” she said.

Though she’ll retire at the end of this month, she treats her profession with the kind of zeal and intention that you’d find in someone who’s just getting started. In honor of School Lunch Hero Day — which happens on the first Friday of May and celebrates the tireless labor of those who ensure that children across the country leave school every day with full, healthy bellies — we spoke with Glasper about her devotion to this critical line of work in the minutes before a wobbly single-file line of first graders began trickling into her beloved lunch room.

After a few years of cafeteria work at UAMS and Cloverdale Middle School, Glasper started at Wakefield, which has been the perfect fit. When asked what she loves about the job, her initial answer was “everything,” but she quickly pivoted to talking about the kids, which are obviously the most important part for her, the thing that keeps her fire lit.

Brian Chilson

As opposed to high school-aged students, who she playfully shudders at the thought of, Glasper loves how sweet and impressionable the children she serves are, how a hug or a few kind words can legitimately turn their day around. “They’re so easy to influence and they’re so easy to love you,” she said. No matter how sad or angry a student is when a student enters the cafeteria, Glasper sees it as her mission to make sure that their frown has been turned upside down by the time they’re on their way to recess. “You’ve got to recognize the kids that need attention,” she said.

In fact, Glasper is such a natural at brightening moods and tending to hurt feelings that she sometimes gets distracted. “I usually end up out here dealing with the babies and not doing what I need to be doing back there,” she said, laughing. It’s not uncommon that she has to remove a child from her lap so she can return to the kitchen.

If, like me, it’s been a while since you’ve been greeted by the familiar smell of tray-friendly eats, you’re probably wondering what the youngsters these days are most eager to scarf down. According to Glasper, the Wakefield nachos — a simple blend of ground beef, seasoning and melted cheese over chips — are the biggest crowd-pleaser. At the other end of spectrum is the pulled pork, which typically elicits the most grimaces from her tiny customers. If the roles were reversed and Glasper was the one being served, she’d choose to come for Wing Wednesday.

Brian Chilson

Despite Glasper’s impending retirement, she’s not worried about a lack of youthful energy in her world. For starters, she plans to visit Wakefield frequently. More importantly, she’s got five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to dedicate herself to, so she imagines her life won’t look too different.