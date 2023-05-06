RUNNING FOR CHIEF: Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker announced today she is running for the position of chief justice.

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker announced Friday that she is running for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Baker was first elected to the court in 2011 and is in her third term in position six on the court.

Before she was elected to the Supreme Court, Baker, who lives in Clinton, was a circuit and juvenile judge in the 20th judicial district for six years and a member of the Arkansas Court of Appeals for seven years.

