Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker announced Friday that she is running for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Baker was first elected to the court in 2011 and is in her third term in position six on the court.
Before she was elected to the Supreme Court, Baker, who lives in Clinton, was a circuit and juvenile judge in the 20th judicial district for six years and a member of the Arkansas Court of Appeals for seven years.
Here’s the full announcement:
Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen R. Baker announces that she will seek election to chief justice of the court in 2024. Justice Baker is currently serving her third term in position 6 having been re-elected in 2022. Arkansas Supreme Court justices are elected in a state-wide, non-partisan election.
“I believe my experience at every level of the judiciary is unmatched and I am currently the senior, most experienced justice, on the Arkansas Supreme Court. I want to continue to put that experience to work for the people of Arkansas,” said Justice Baker.
Justice Baker has served on the Arkansas Supreme Court since 2011. Justice Baker serves as the Supreme Court liaison to the Board of Law Examiners, the Continuing Legal Education Board, and the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program. Prior to serving on the Arkansas Supreme Court, Justice Baker served as a Circuit and Juvenile Judge in the 20th Judicial District for six years and served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals for ten years.
Prior to serving on the bench, Justice Baker was in private practice for seven years.
Justice Baker is a graduate of Clinton High School; Arkansas Tech University; and the UALR Bowen School of Law. Justice Baker and her husband, David Hogue, have been married for thirty-nine years, live in Clinton, and have three children.
The election will be held March 5, 2024.