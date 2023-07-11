MARIJUANA SALES: Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent more than $141 million at the state's dispensaries through the first six months of the year.

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas have spent $141 million at the state’s dispensaries this year, a slight increase over the first six months a year ago.

Through the first six months of the year, patients paid $141 million to buy 29,057 pounds of products. During the same period last year, patients spent $134 million to purchase 23,611 pounds of products, according to information from the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Patients spent $23.5 million at the state’s 38 dispensaries in May, followed by $23.4 million in June this year.

The state has collected $16 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana sales this year, bringing the total marijuana tax collections to more than $105 million since the industry launched in 2019, the department said.

Suite 443 in Hot Springs has been the top-selling dispensary so far this year with 3,020 pounds sold, followed by Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood at 2,825 pounds.

The state Health Department reported 94,373 active patient cards.