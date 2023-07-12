BOOK BANNING: State Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion in federal court last week to oppose the plaintiffs' request for a judge to prevent Act 372 from going into effect on August 1.

BOOK BANNING: State Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion in federal court last week to oppose the plaintiffs' request for a judge to prevent Act 372 from going into effect on August 1.

The furor over banning or hiding away library books some find objectionable continues to rage this summer, with a federal lawsuit pending over the new state law governing what content Arkansas libraries can make available to their young patrons.

State Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro), the ringleader in a successful campaign to cut funding to the Craighead County Library System and a sponsor of the new Act 372 that limits content available to young readers statewide, has set his sights on Central Arkansas.

Advertisement

Sullivan has been posting screenshots of text messages from Nate Coulter, the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System. He secured the messages under Arkansas’s Freedom of Information Act, which allows citizens access to documents and communication about government business. Sullivan implies the messages amount to a smoking gun, but it’s not clear what he thinks is inappropriate.

Sullivan called Coulter’s communications a “Web of Deception.” The communications show Coulter texting with colleagues as he plans the lawsuit that was filed in federal court.

Advertisement

Although the messages aren’t dated, it should have been no surprise that the library system would have been making arrangements to file the lawsuit. The CALS board voted to authorize Coulter to pursue the lawsuit in a public meeting, then later voted in another public meeting to move forward with the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Sullivan also recently said he would like to defund all libraries that are associated with the American Library Associations.

Last week, state Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion in federal court to oppose the plaintiffs’ request for a judge to halt Act 372, the book-banning law set to take effect on August 1.

Griffin argued in the filing that the law does two things: prohibiting the furnishing of obscenity to minors and allowing people to hold libraries accountable for selecting materials for the public. He said the curation of library collections is government speech that “falls outside First Amendment analysis.” Griffin said the state can impose “whatever rules it wishes” on libraries’ selection criteria, including creating an avenue for people to hold libraries accountable.

The plaintiffs in the case include the Central Arkansas Library System, the Fayetteville Public Library and the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library. The defendants in the case are the state’s prosecuting attorneys and some officials in Crawford County where library issues have been raging.

Advertisement

Last month, Griffin declined to offer an official opinion on the application of Act 372 in response to a question from state Senator Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock). In a letter Griffin issued on June 6, the attorney general said Johnson was seeking clarification after “a local prosecutor indicated that drawings or cartoons of minors engaged in sexual acts, like those contained in “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” are insufficient for charges of obscenity under Act 372 unless the drawings or cartoons represent an actual, identifiable child.” Griffin said Johnson asked him whether such drawings must depict actual, identifiable children or if a representation of a minor was enough to warrant obscenity charges.

Griffin declined to weigh in, citing pending litigation.

“Gender Queer” is an award-winning autobiographical comic by Maia Kobabe who is nonbinary and asexual, according to a description on Amazon.