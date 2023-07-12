A proclamation from the governor’s office noting Charlie Daniels‘ “long legacy marked by generosity, humor, and humility” calls for flags to fly at half-staff Friday.

Daniels was a Democrat who worked for governors David Pryor and Bill Clinton, then went on to win statewide public office as auditor, land commissioner and secretary of state. He died Sunday at the age of 83.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared this statement Wednesday.

A public memorial for Daniels is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the state Capitol.