You may recall the slow demise of a plan in Arkansas to buy the University of Phoenix. It boiled down to this: University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt wanted a nonprofit company to affiliate with the UA System and buy the huge online college.

A big part of the problem was that Bobbitt kept the plan secret from the public for almost two years, angering some members of the system’s board of trustees, among others.

In April, the board narrowly defeated a resolution supporting the effort, and acrimony over the scuttled Phoenix deal continues to roil the system’s leadership.

Less than a month later, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a similar plan authorizing the University of Idaho to create a nonprofit entity, NewU, to buy the University of Phoenix.

At the time, the Idaho board’s meeting seemed incredibly smooth, without significant controversy. Now, though, there’s news that the board had met repeatedly beforehand to consider the Phoenix effort away from the public.

Not surprisingly, there’s now a pending lawsuit that questions three closed executive sessions the Idaho board held to consider the deal before giving final public approval. You can read about the lawsuit in this article from Boise State Public Radio.

When will state government agencies and leaders in Idaho, Arkansas and no doubt other states realize that secrecy may be fine in some situations, but taxpayer-supported institutions should be up front and transparent with the public?