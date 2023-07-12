THEY DIG IT: Little Rock officials break ground on a micro-home village to assist the unsheltered population.

THEY DIG IT: Little Rock officials break ground on a micro-home village to assist the unsheltered population.

Little Rock city officials donned hard hats and broke ground in a ceremony today on Roosevelt Road at the site of the city’s upcoming micro-home village for the unsheltered population.

A number of local leaders joined Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in taking a step toward providing a new solution to homelessness, including several members of the Little Rock Board of Directors and Kevin Howard, director for the city’s housing and neighborhood programs.

“It’s not a crime to be homeless,” said Virgil Miller, Ward 1 city director. “But so many people want to make homeless people a problem. What I tell you is a problem is when we don’t try to do something about it.”



A maximum of 206 individuals will be able to stay at the village, Howard said. The location is expected to provide security and wraparound services to help folks exit homelessness. The village will include a 5,000-square foot community center with a large kitchen, bathrooms and showers, training centers and a space for case managers. An additional emergency shelter will be built with 20 beds.

Like the name suggests, the units available at the micro-home village are expected to be small. Based off renderings for the project, a single unit will include the basics: a full-size mattress, desk, chair and wastebasket. Each unit will be equipped with a plug-in heater and fan, and a fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector will also be installed.



The project has been in the works since early 2020 when housing staff met with Scott’s team, Howard said. A lack of affordable housing and rising inflation levels, along with an increased count of unsheltered individuals in the city at the time, prompted officials to seek innovative solutions.

The funds for the project come from $1.5 million allocated from Little Rock’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and $1.5 million in federal money dedicated to homelessness assistance under a program called HOME-ARP. The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the $200,000 land purchase on Roosevelt Road at a meeting in February.



The land, located in Little Rock’s Ward 1, is made up of two neighboring lots between Magnolia Retirement Center and La’Changes Restaurant and Lounge. It is also near the Little Rock Compassion Center, a shelter and organization that provides assistance to the homeless. The Pulaski County Jail is located down the street.

This project is separate from the Pulaski County Community Village.