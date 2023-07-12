Two men were fatally shot around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Little Rock Police Department. A third victim is in stable condition.

Officers arrived at 2113 South Pine St. in response to a shooting. They identified 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandon Ray, both of whom had gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The LRPD did not identify the third victim.

The police report is not yet available. It is currently unclear if the victims are related.

Tyron Nutt, 54, was arrested in connection to the deaths, according to an update from the LRPD around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Nutt was charged with two counts of capital murder.

The deaths on Tuesday brought the 2023 homicide tally in Little Rock to 29, according to data from the LRPD. One additional death from an officer-involved shooting is not included in that count. At nearly this same time of year in 2022, the LRPD reported 44 homicides.