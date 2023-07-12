Kathy Webb, Little Rock vice mayor and executive director of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, is gearing up to conducts surveys with folks living in Little Rock’s food deserts.

Along with the other hats she wears, Webb leads a city task force on food deserts. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. created the group and appointed Webb in January. The group is chocked full of experts, and they have been meeting regularly to come up with a plan for how to address food insecurity in the city.

Food deserts are defined as places where residents have few to no convenient options for affordable and healthy foods. The city task force aims to figure out where these places are within Little Rock’s borders.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with the task force,” Webb said. “I think the task force is looking forward to the next two steps: getting out into the community to survey the residents and meeting with the [Little Rock Board of Directors].”

Webb and Kenya Eddings, director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, met with city directors Wednesday afternoon to go over some of the task group’s findings and next steps. Addressing food deserts can be a long process, and solutions are not “one size fits all,” Webb said.

Part of Wednesday’s meeting was set aside to discuss alternatives to brick-and-mortar grocery stores. Solutions like mobile grocers, online ordering and city-owned stores may work in parts of Little Rock.

The survey includes questions about shopping habits, willingness to try online shopping, food quality and the distance to the closest grocery store.

Surveys are available online, and Webb said people can fill in paper copies and tablet versions of the survey at neighborhood meetings when the food desert task force is present.

Task force members will share survey results and recommendations on how to attack food insecurity in the city with the mayor and the Little Rock Board of Directors in the fall.