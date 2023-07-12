SMALL CROWD: Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke to a small crowd during a campaign stop in Nevada, Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Brett Barker)

The New York Times caught up with former governor Asa Hutchinson on the presidential campaign trail in Iowa recently where he met with a few voters and vowed that his long-shot campaign was in it for the long haul.

The Times found Hutchinson talking to handfuls of voters at a pizza place and a coffee shop in two small Iowa towns, the tiny crowds illustrating the difficulty he’s had selling his campaign to voters.

Hutchinson hasn’t gained the attention of frontrunners like former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but he said he’s not deterred.

“Our strategy is to do well in Iowa; we want to be in the top five,” he told the New York Times. “We want to be able to go to New Hampshire, which we’ve been campaigning in, and then we’re going to hit the South — South Carolina, Arkansas and the other Southern states. We’re in this for the long haul.”

Hutchinson recently told radio host Hugh Hewitt he has more than 5,000 individual donors, although that’s nowhere close to the 40,000 he’ll need to qualify for the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee next month.

Hutchinson’s failure to catch on, at least not yet, was evidenced by a very sad photo from a campaign event in the town of Nevada, Iowa posted on Twitter yesterday:

