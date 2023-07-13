On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a birth control medication called Opill (Norgestrel) that can be purchased without a prescription. This marks the first time that a daily oral contraceptive will be sold over the counter in U.S. history. Opill’s manufacturer, Perrigo Company, expects that it will be available in early 2024.

In addition to the classic concern that abstinence-only sex education will keep Arkansans far from Opill, many questions around the accessibility of the drug are still being answered. For starters, the cost of Opill is up in the air. The New York Times reported Perrigo’s goal is to ensure that the pill is “accessible and affordable to women and people of all ages,” but specifics are still to be ironed out.

Additionally, the extent to which it will be covered by health insurance is murky, given that the Affordable Care Act doesn’t explicitly require plans to pay for over-the-counter methods of contraception. About a dozen states mandate the coverage of over-the-counter birth control, but Arkansas is unsurprisingly not one of them.

Karen Musick, co-founder of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network, believes that the “intent of those who pushed so hard to have this happen” is for Opill to be “readily available…at a very reasonable cost,” but acknowledged that even with insurance, the price of birth control can vary widely. “I believe that there are enough organizations that would contribute to try to keep the cost down so it can be absorbed by the kind of worker who in this state is barely getting by,” she said. “For me, that’s in the range of $10 a month.”

Though the FDA news release claims that Opill will be for sale at “drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online,” Musick is wary of other obstacles. “An example we have is what happened with Plan B,” she said. “Plan B is over-the-counter, but in some pharmacies, it’s still situated behind the pharmacist counter. And in some places, there are still pharmacists that will ask questions about who gets it.”

Despite these potential complications, Musick is grateful that Opill is being “added to our toolkit of available ways that human beings can try to control their bodies in a state that is trying to control ours.”

That said, she doesn’t see the drug’s presence as a magic fix. “There’s a part of me that objected to over-the-counter birth control pills to begin with because I think that an annual visit with an OB-GYN is one of those basics that we ought to be providing all of our citizens,” she said. “But short of the ability to provide health care to everyone in Arkansas, I am for anything that helps anyone be in control of their own bodies.”