THAT'S CUTE: Tiger cubs play in their enclosure at the Little Rock Zoo. Brian Chilson

Check the couch cushions, under the car seats and behind your ear for all the spare change you can get your hands on. This Saturday is Hiland Dairy Dollar Day at the Little Rock Zoo.

The affordable admission is possible through a partnership with Hiland Dairy, said Joy Matlock, marketing director for the zoo. For just $1, guests can visit the Little Rock Zoo on July 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m. Parking is also free.

Hiland Dairy has been a longtime supporter of the Little Rock Zoo. The company has given around $800,000 in donations to improve the zoo and provide events like one on Saturday, Matlock said.

“Their support allows us to continue on our mission to inspire people to value and conserve our natural world,” she said.

BTW, don’t miss the tiger cubs. They’re more like teenagers now, but still so cute.