Gov. Sarah Sanders announced today the appointment of former state Rep. Ken Bragg (R-Sheridan) to the state Board of Education. He’ll replace Ouida Newton, the board’s outgoing chair, whose term ended in June. Board members typically serve seven-year terms.

Bragg spent a decade in the state House and served as the GOP’s majority leader during the 2015 session. He’s long been a champion of school vouchers, and in 2019 he tried and failed to pass a bill to create a statewide pilot voucher program. It’s a testament to how unpopular such a proposal was with legislators at the time that many Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against a bill carried by one of their own party’s leaders.

Times have changed. Arkansas LEARNS, the massive education overhaul championed by Sanders and passed with overwhelming Republican support this spring, contains a universal voucher program far more ambitious than anything Bragg proposed four years ago.

Sanders said Bragg had worked on LEARNS “when it was still in its infancy” and had served on her staff during the recent legislative session. “He helped us get LEARNS across the finish line, and now he’s back to help implement it across the state,” she said today.

Bragg was a low-key legislator, but he received passing attention in 2021 over a peculiar, high-priced state contract handed to a low-scoring broadband company that happened to employ his son.

The appointment continues a recent pattern of Sanders filling positions of power with partisan stalwarts — most notably, her elevation of Republican Party chairman Cody Hiland to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Update: A sharp-eyed reader points out that Bragg is the father-in-law of Arkansas Inspector General Allison Waldrip Bragg, who was appointed to the government watchdog post by Sanders in January.