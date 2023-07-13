GAME AND FISH: Brandon Adams, who was appointed to the Game and Fish Commission last week, will be among the new owners of SuperFarm, a medical marijuana dispensary in Texarkana.

GAME AND FISH: Brandon Adams, who was appointed to the Game and Fish Commission last week, will be among the new owners of SuperFarm, a medical marijuana dispensary in Texarkana.

The nursing home executive Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed to the state Game and Fish Commission last week has another new endeavor. He’s getting into the marijuana business after a Texarkana dispensary’s ownership change was approved by state regulators on Thursday.

Brandon Adams, the head of Conway-based nursing home chain Reliance Health Care Inc. who was appointed to the Game and Fish Commission last week, will own 15.62% of SuperFarm dispensary in Texarkana through SC Texarkana Investment LLC.

The state Medical Marijuana Commission approved an ownership change for SuperFarm at its July monthly meeting. Eric Bell will also own 15.62% of the dispensary through the same limited liability company as Adams.

Scott Lancaster of Batesville has been the sole owner of SuperFarm since buying the dispensary, then known as Bloom Medicinals, in May of last year. On Thursday, the state Medical Marijuana Commission approved Lancaster’s plan to reduce his stake to 31.25% and bring on 19 new owners, 15 of whom live in Arkansas.

Lancaster is the general counsel for Life Plus International, a manufacturer and distributor of vitamin supplements and nutraceuticals in Batesville.

Lancaster said SuperFarm has a management agreement with Good Day Farm, which operates Good Day Farm Van Buren, Good Day Farm Texarkana and Berner’s by Good Day Farm in Little Rock. Lancaster said SuperFarm will remain in Texarkana.

The commission also approved changes for Little Rock cannabis processor Dark Horse Medicinals. The existing owners will reduce their shares and bring on 11 new owners. Majority owner Casey Flippo will reduce his share from 25% to 22% and continue to be the largest shareholder. The new owners include Howard Jeffrey Stephens at 2% and Edward Jackson, Hillary Jackson, Wes Thomas, Thad Waugh, Shameem Rohani, Bruce Clinton and Richard Rushing at 1%, among others.

The commission tabled a transfer of ownership for Garland County cultivator Leafology at the cultivator’s request.