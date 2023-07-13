Breaking: Glass bottles can be recycled into puffy chunks of durable building material, and a new plant to be built in North Little Rock will conduct this particular sorcery to produce a lightweight, environmentally friendly replacement for gravel.

These foamy rocks conjured from recycled glass are used in lots of construction projects as backfill and insulation, and it’s more interesting than it might sound. Those forward-thinking Europeans have been using the stuff for decades already. The United States has only two existing plants that recycle glass into building material, with North Little Rock’s soon to be the third.

Advertisement

Bob Crawford, a spokesman for Ace Glass who’s in the know on this newfangled recycling technique, shared an oddly mesmerizing video clip that helps make sense of it. Remember when Mr. Rogers would go on factory field trips to see how crayons, Graham crackers, trumpets and the like were made? This video is the same idea.

Advertisement

The Arkansas nonprofit Epic Glass is partnering with Ace Glass and Plastics Recycling on the new operation, which will go up east of I-440.

Crawford offered an explainer on the process and the benefits.

Advertisement

“The process involves pulverizing it down to a powder and mixing the powdered glass with a chemical additive. Send that through a thermal process which foams the material up. When it cures, it breaks off into pieces. Those are sized through other equipment based on the needs of the project,” he said.

The resulting chunks, strong but lightweight, are cheap to transport.

These high-tech rocks are genuinely exciting for engineering types, but also for people who want to be green but don’t currently have municipal curbside glass recycling service (ahem, Little Rock). With a hungry recycling facility soon to feed, there will be more opportunities, EPIC Glass founder Courtney Little said.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer an in-state recycling option for cities, counties, and solid waste agencies that currently collect glass, ramp up collections where not currently offered, and add additional services where needed,” Little said.