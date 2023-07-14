UPDATE: She’s been found.

Arkansas State Police are on the look-out for 4-year-old Ivianna Jordan, according to an Amber alert issued Thursday evening.

Jordan, who is autistic, is missing from North Little Rock, according to police. She voluntarily left with the suspect, who is also her great uncle, around 2 p.m. Thursday. The last known location of suspect Brodrick Hardman, 44, was 1750 N. Locust St. in North Little Rock.

State police reported Hardman has been in contact with relatives since Jordan left with him, but Hardman was unwilling to give his location.

The North Little Rock Police Department is requesting anyone with information contact 501-680-8439.