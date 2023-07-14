California Gov. Gavin Newsom has long taken aim at red state Republicans, but his antipathy for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has grown since he swooped through on a visit in April.

Newsom and Sanders clearly get a jolt out of wrangling on social media. And like most online volleys, theirs is fun to watch. They’re perfect for each other, really. Newsom is a well-mannered, wealthy coastal elite who has some unsolicited advice to offer. Sanders is a rootin’-tootin’, wealthy Southerner who takes said advice with hackles raised, as is the Arkansas way.

To push back on Newsom’s criticisms of book and abortion bans, Sanders’ communication team put together a saucy Twitter video last week featuring stock footage of clear-heeled, sparkly shoes and the suggestion that Sanders kicks Newsom’s ass all day long, and in heels, no less.

All that in heels. pic.twitter.com/pnhnp4JS8L — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 11, 2023

Hyperbole and fudging facts have always been Sanders’ calling card, from her days at the White House podium to now. No one is surprised that Sanders is using maybe not the most solid data (compiled by a moving company!) to claim that waves of Californians are wagoning back east in a reverse “Grapes of Wrath” scenario, this time seeking freedom instead of food. U.S. Census Bureau data says otherwise, ranking both California and Arkansas as solidly mid when it comes to both immigration and emigration.

No matter. Never backing down is another of Sanders’ calling cards, and she was quick to mock Newsom’s spluttering disbelief over Republicans’ contention that Democrats are down for the count.

The @GOP like to talk a big game about “life” and “freedom” — yet they allow our kids to be gunned down by weapons of war. Refuse to expand Medicaid. Ban books. Suppress speech in the classroom. Their goal is not life or freedom. It’s power.pic.twitter.com/fwSbRlXVsa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 10, 2023

Should we pay any attention to this made-for-Twitter tit-for-tat? Probably not, but we can’t help it. Sanders loves guns and the freedom to take away freedoms, while Newsom goes in more for living, breathing children and the separation of church and state. There’s yin, there’s yang. And of course, Newsom and Sanders both want to be president someday. Perfect foils.

(Plus, Newsom has scraped with conservative firebrand women before. It will never not be weird and noteworthy that the Democratic governor of California’s first wife was Kimberly Guilfoyle, certified right-winger and current beau of Donald Trump Jr.)

Newsom emailed friends and fans today with his latest dig at red state politicians.

I am not going to be lectured by Republican governors about “life” or “freedom.” Their so-called “pro-life” policies have led to lower life expectancy rates, more kids being gunned down in our schools, and a lack of basic healthcare access. Their fight for “freedom” means banning books, making it harder to vote, and taking away a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. Spare me.

There’s swagger here, but also heart-wrenching truth: Arkansans die younger — from gun violence, poverty and poor health — than Californians do, and it doesn’t need to be this way. Look beyond red herring pearl-clutching over homelessness and scofflaws in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and the facts are indisputable. Arkansas’s violent crime and poverty rates are significantly higher than California’s, and also most other states’. As long as Arkansans are more focused on dumping on their lessers than helping themselves, that’s not going to change.

Being mad as a hornet is the default for progressive Arkansans, an unavoidable response when poor and sick people lose their health care but well-to-do people keep racking up tax cuts, when public school dollars get diverted to private school families and when schoolchildren have to walk through metal detectors each morning because politicians decided the rights of gun sellers to make money is more important than the rights of kids to not get capped in class. And sure, it’s maddening to watch the governor’s comms office deflect valid criticism with a defensive video featuring a cutesy repurposed quasi-feminist catchphrase.

But sadness might be the better response. Look past the points-scoring and it seems the governor of California is worrying more about the lives and health of vulnerable Arkansans than some of our own elected officials. It’s natural to get prickly when an outsider drops in uninvited with a bone to pick, but that doesn’t mean Newsom isn’t right.

The governor of Arkansas is the real problem. She has the power to help extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers and to push for access to health care that’s based on science, not conservative Christian ideology. She could call off the dogs on book-banning witch hunts and focus on increasing kids’ access to libraries and learning instead. Sanders could even take a look at Arkansas gun laws, which are arguably the most permissive in the country and churn out the body count you’d expect. Where are her pithy videos on that?

Dunking on political opponents on the internet is fun and relatively easy, and you have to give them credit: Sanders and her comms staff are aces at it. Their professional wrestling-style showmanship keeps very online followers, Republicans and Democrats alike, amped and often even amused. But Sanders’ tangible deliverables thus far are limited to tax cuts and private school vouchers to fatten the wallets of the richest Arkansans. If that’s not you, then this cheap-seat entertainment is likely all you’re going to get.