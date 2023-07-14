Little Rock residents are being beckoned for an opportunity to act as citizen scientists and send invasive plants packing at Boyle Park this Saturday, July 15, at 9 a.m.

The volunteer division with the Little Rock Parks and Recreation department is hosting Saturday’s inaugural event and have coined the movement #LRParksPushyPlants. The project kicks off in Boyle Park at pavilion three. Lunch will be provided and volunteers will earn a t-shirt for their effort. A smart phone or camera is required. If interested, sign up here.

Volunteers will use the free app iNaturalist to identify the invasive species. iNaturalist automatically generates species suggestions — both plants and animals — based on photos and location. Users can also consent that scientists access their photos. Once the invasive plants are identified on Saturday, on-site staff will decide how to remove the flora. (The volunteer who identifies the most invasive species will receive an award!)

Karen Sykes, director of volunteers, said the project is great for people who want to help the planet but don’t know where to start.

“As natural disasters increase, our department wants to help combat climate change,” said Leland Couch, Parks and Recreation director. “We appreciate all of those who are fighting with us: Central Arkansas Master Naturalist, University of Arkansas System Master Gardeners, Little Rock Marathon, Central Arkansas Water, Entegrity, Dr. Robert Williams, Audubon Delta and Keep Arkansas Beautiful.”

Invasive species are everywhere, and they threaten 42% of native and endangered species, according to the volunteer website. Common invasive weeds in Arkansas include the kudzu vine, honeysuckle and English ivy, according to the University of Arkansas’s division of agriculture.

The goal of the volunteer opportunity is to remove 10% of invasive flora each year from the Little Rock park system. In April, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved an ordinance to restrict the use of invasive plants in commercial landscapes. Bradford pears, bamboo and Japanese wisteria are among the prohibited species.

Boyle Park is located at 2000 Boyle Park Road in Little Rock.