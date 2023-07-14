The Arkansas Supreme Court is getting rid of its Office of Ethics Counsel, a position it created just two years ago, the court announced today in a brief per curium order.

The office provides licensed attorneys in Arkansas and others with “free information and informal guidance, advice, and opinion in the areas of attorney ethical conduct” along with help interpreting professional conduct rules and reviewing proposed attorney marketing materials, according to the court’s website.

It’s funded with annual law license fees, but the Supreme Court said today there’s not enough money to continue the program:

Budgetary constraints within the Bar of Arkansas account have necessitated decisions regarding court programs. Consequently, effective August 1, 2023, the OEC will no longer be funded. The office will be closed on that date, and the court will no longer employ an Ethics Counsel.

The court expressed appreciation to ethics counsel Stark Ligon, who will presumably be out of a job at the end of the month.

The seven justices were split over the need for the office when it was created in 2021. The three most conservative justices dissented at the time — Barbara Webb, Rhonda Wood and Shawn Womack.

The composition of the court has changed since then with the death of Justice Robin Wynne and the governor’s recent appointment of Cody Hiland, a former head of the state Republican Party, to fill his seat.

Update: Ligon, who previously served as director of the court’s Committee on Professional Conduct before stepping into the new ethics counsel role in 2021, offered the following response by email when asked for comment about the court’s decision and his future plans: