Amid the drama of the recent special legislative session, we almost missed another piece of news from last week: Arkansas kicked another 72,519 people off Medicaid in August, including at least 23,000 children.

August was month 5 in the state Department of Human Services’ six-month campaign to pare the Medicaid rolls of people who are no longer eligible for the safety net health insurance program now that the federal government’s special pandemic-era eligibility rules have expired. The vast majority of those kicked off have been removed for “procedural” reasons, such as not returning a form to DHS.

Some version of this process is happening in every state in the country right now, but no state has pushed people off the program as fast as Arkansas, according to an Arkansas Times comparison of federal and state data.

Medicaid is a joint state-federal program, and it can be hard to get up-to-date information about what’s happening in each individual state. The health policy nonprofit KFF has compiled invaluable state-level numbers on disenrollments due to the “unwinding” of the special federal eligibility rules, but its tracker is missing a sense of per-capita scale. Yes, Texas has kicked more people off Medicaid than Arkansas in recent months, but Texas is also 10 times the size of Arkansas. The real question is: How much has each state’s Medicaid enrollment declined due to the unwinding?

To try to answer that, we compared KFF’s figures with state-by-state Medicaid enrollment as of April 1 from the the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that oversees the program. President Biden announced the impending end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in February, and Arkansas began its race to purge its rolls in April; a state law required DHS to complete the process within six months.

We found Arkansas leads the nation in disenrollments as a percentage of enrollment levels six months ago (read on beneath the chart for a few important caveats). You can also sort the table by any column to arrange states by April 1 enrollment or total disenrollments as of Sept. 13.

It should be noted that the percentages above are not quite the same as the actual decline in state-by-state enrollment from April 1 until now. Current enrollment figures aren't readily available, since there's a lag of several months in the federal government's publishing of the data.

And because beneficiaries are constantly cycling on and off Medicaid (even in normal times), it's not as simple as subtracting the number of disenrollments from the April 1 number. Not only do tens of thousands of new beneficiaries sign up for the program each month, some of the people who've been purged due to paperwork are in fact still eligible and have probably re-enrolled during the time since.

Though we can't make a state-by-state comparison of current enrollment, we can at least look at what's happened with Arkansas. According to a monthly DHS report, there were 1,125,871 people enrolled in Arkansas Medicaid on April 1, including 469,142 children. (Those numbers are slightly different than the federal data in the chart above, likely due to adjustments later made to the data reported by states.)

In its most recent "unwinding" report, DHS said there were 877,544 enrolled in Medicaid across all categories as of Sept. 1, including 388,558 children. In other words, total Medicaid enrollment has dropped by about 248,000 in the last five months. Child enrollment has dropped by about 81,000. That's a drop of more than 20% in both cases — an enormous decline in a poor state with a health care system that relies heavily on Medicaid.

DHS has insisted that its review process is both expeditious and reasonable. It noted in its most recent report that federal Medicaid authorities have ordered some other states to hold off on booting more people from their rolls (or reinstate coverage for some beneficiaries) due to an issue with their eligibility systems. "Arkansas is not one of these states, and DHS anticipates continuing to fulfill its comprehensive unwinding plan over the sixth and final month," the agency said.

DHS has said its high level of disenrollments for procedural reasons, such as unreturned paperwork, should not be considered evidence the state is kicking off eligible people. "It is likely that many beneficiaries did not return their renewal packet because they were aware that they are no longer eligible because of a change in circumstances," the most recent report says. Medicaid enrollment is dropping because unemployment is low, state officials have said: People are making too much money to qualify for the program and are finding health insurance elsewhere.

KFF's tracker shows Arkansas is not an outlier in its high level of procedural terminations. But the gap between the 374,000 case closures since April 1 and the roughly 248,000 enrollment decline suggests demand for Medicaid hasn't declined as much as state officials claim. Many of the people getting kicked off may be turning around and signing up again because they are indeed still eligible — and still want and need coverage.