By
Mary Hennigan
On
10:56 am

The Little Rock Police Department arrested one of its own officers Saturday around 2:30 a.m after finding him intoxicated in his personal vehicle.

Paul Riley, 27, was found “passed out inside his vehicle” at the River Market parking garage at 500 E. 2nd St, according to a press release. Riley, who was arrested because he appeared to be intoxicated, had a blood alcohol level of 0.219, twice the legal limit. Riley was off-duty and had been assigned to the extended leave unit to fulfill a military obligation, according to the LRPD.

Advertisement

Riley’s personal belongings and city-issued equipment were taken to the 12th Street Station property room. His personal vehicle was towed to the city’s impound lot. Riley was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to the LRPD. 

Riley started working with the LRPD in May 2023.

Advertisement
Mary Hennigan
Mary Hennigan is a Little Rock city reporter for the Arkansas Times. She’s covered housing issues, public safety, city development and local government in Arkansas.

48 years of fearless reporting and still going strong

Be a part of something bigger and join the fight for truth by subscribing or donating to the Arkansas Times. For 48 years, our progressive, alternative newspaper in Little Rock has been tackling powerful forces through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, it's clear that our readers value our commitment to great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing or donating – as little as $1 –, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be supporting our efforts to hire more writers and expand our coverage. Take a stand with the Arkansas Times and make a difference with your subscription or donation today.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article FORMAT Fest is this weekend Next article Arkansas’s post-pandemic Medicaid purge is harshest in the nation, data shows
Tags

Commenting FAQs