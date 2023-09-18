The Little Rock Police Department arrested one of its own officers Saturday around 2:30 a.m after finding him intoxicated in his personal vehicle.

Paul Riley, 27, was found “passed out inside his vehicle” at the River Market parking garage at 500 E. 2nd St, according to a press release. Riley, who was arrested because he appeared to be intoxicated, had a blood alcohol level of 0.219, twice the legal limit. Riley was off-duty and had been assigned to the extended leave unit to fulfill a military obligation, according to the LRPD.

Riley’s personal belongings and city-issued equipment were taken to the 12th Street Station property room. His personal vehicle was towed to the city’s impound lot. Riley was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to the LRPD.

Riley started working with the LRPD in May 2023.