Officers with the Warren Police Department found the body of Eli Perrin of Arkadelphia more than a month ago on Aug. 15. The funeral was held days later, but questions lingered.

Joel Phelps, founder and editor of Arkadelphian.com, is all over the case, so check back on his page for updates (Warren is about 80 miles southeast of Arkadelphia and 90 miles south of Little Rock.)

Initial reports said Perrin, a 21-year-old senior at a Texas university at the time of his death, was involved in a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Officers said Perrin abandoned the scene where his vehicle that was “rammed into a utility pole,” Phelps reported.

When officers found Perrin, he was about 3 miles away from the crash site in a Warren parking lot. Perrin’s autopsy showed his death was the result of being struck by an automobile, Phelps reported. That result doesn’t match up with what appears to be a one-vehicle accident.

With this information, investigators determined Perrin was likely the victim of a hit-and-run.

The Warren Police Department is now investigating Perrin’s death as a homicide. They are offering a reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

The police department’s criminal investigation division can be reached at 870-226-3703.