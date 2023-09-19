By
Congrats to every single one of Arkansas’s 126 high school seniors named as class of 2024 National Merit Scholar semifinalists.

To be named to the semifinalist list, these high achievers aced the PSAT, a precursor to college entrance exams. Semifinalists are now eligible to compete for $2,500 scholarships, plus the prestige that comes with being a National Merit Scholar.

Per usual, Little Rock’s Central High puts up the biggest numbers, with 15 semifinalists. The Little Rock School District’s Parkview is on the boards with one, too.

Sylvan Hills in Pulaski County Special School District has one, as do the charter schools LISA Academy and Maumelle Charter High School. One home-schooled student in Pulaski County made the semifinalist list.

Among Pulaski County private schools, Pulaski Academy has four semifinalists, Episcopal has three, Catholic High has two, Mount St. Mary has two, and Baptist Prep and Little Rock Christian each have one.

Elsewhere in the state, the numbers are:

Fayetteville – 11
Bentonville – 10
Arkansas Math/Science/Arts HS – 9
Conway & Fayetteville Haas Hall – 7 each
Cabot – 6

Here’s a full list with names of the honorees.

