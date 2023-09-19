It’s National Voter Registration Day, and Arkansans are historically bad at both registering to vote and showing up at the polls.

Today is all about spreading the message of the importance of voting, so there’s no better time than now to register to vote.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, about 63% of Arkansans of voting age were registered to vote in 2020. What’s up with that other 37%?

Arkansas has the lowest voter registration rate in the country. On top of that, more than 420,000 Arkansas voter registrations were inactive, meaning they haven’t voted in years.

Today is as good a time as any to register to vote, or to re-up if your registration lapsed from inactivity. A primary election is coming in March 2024, and a presidential election will follow in November.

Registration applications must be sent to an official agency no later than 30 days before the election you want to vote in. Arkansas doesn’t allow online registration, so you’ll have to drop off an actual piece of paper, or mail it in.

Think you’re registered, but not 100% sure? Better safe than sorry: check your information here.