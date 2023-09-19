Medical personnel saw more than 200 patients at War Memorial Stadium during the Sept. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks game that left many fans suffering from heat-related problems and what some said was a lack of accessible water.

The situation was worsened by a lack of advanced medical care at the game, according to a Sept. 3 email sent by an official with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, which oversees the stadium. I obtained the email, along with other department communications, under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Advertisement

The email does not say how many of the 200-plus patients suffered from heat-related problems. Emails obtained from the department so far give details on only two patients — both women who were suffering from the heat. Both were reported stable.

The estimate referred to in the email came from Dr. Brandon Morshedi, the contracted medical director for the department’s Division of State Parks.

Advertisement

Shealyn Sowers, spokeswoman for Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said 25 of the stadium’s 28 “concession stands in the concourse were open and operating” during the Razorbacks game that day.

Advertisement

“Three were not open because they were used for logistical purposes,” she said. “There were also [six] beverage tents (beer and water) plus [four] food trucks operating in the secured perimeter of the stadium. There were also [three] concession stands open in the press box.

“Staffing at the stadium was in line with previous years,” Sowers said.

In a text message shortly after the game, Mike Wilson, operations manager for the parks division, indicated the state ordered “40,000 more [drinks] than we sold at the last Razorback game.” The texts did not specify the amount of water compared with beer and other drinks.

That last game was in October 2021, when the weather is usually a bit cooler. It featured the Razorbacks playing the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Attendance for the 2021 game was 42,556, compared with 44,397 for the game against Western Carolina earlier this month.

Advertisement

“The concession stands ran out of bottles of water right before the fourth quarter,” Sowers said recently. “The cooling stations and first aid stations still had bottled water, and the stadium has several water-filling stations around the concourse. The concession stands still had a variety of drinks, including Gatorade, in stock.”

Some Razorbacks fans have given accounts of the day that differ from the state’s. Ben Watts, who was in attendance at War Memorial that day, said that only about a third or a quarter of the concession stands were open. The stands were out of water after the first quarter, he said, though he did see people hauling in more water during the game. Other fans also have complained that the concession stands ran out of water earlier than the state says.

Sowers answered a few of my questions but did not address others, including how many, if any, patients were taken to hospitals; whether the state considered buying more water during the game from nearby stores; and, why the state hasn’t publicly acknowledged there were serious problems that day and apologized.

I had earlier learned, from a previous FOIA request, that in mid-July Wilson was talking with Shea Lewis, the recently appointed head of the Parks, Heritage and Tourism Department, and at least one other person about the possibility of entering into a contract with a company called OVG or a different vendor to take over concession stands and food-and-beverage matters at War Memorial Stadium. Sowers has not answered questions regarding OVG or the details of any such contract or proposed contract.

A Google search indicates that OVG, based in Los Angeles, stands for Oak View Group, which has an international food-and-beverage division called OVG Hospitality. Currently, the state contracts with several groups that operate the concession stands for a cut of the profits.

Some people have reportedly blamed the city of Little Rock for the recent problems, though a city spokeswoman said it has received no calls of complaint. The state, not the city, owns and operates War Memorial Stadium, though the city did provide emergency help during the Sept. 2 game, said Apryl Jackson, the city’s communications and marketing manager.

“We were there in a support capacity,” Jackson said. Emergency medical technicians from the Little Rock Fire Department helped out, as did the Little Rock Police Department, she said. One representative of the city’s emergency management division was already there, she said.

“Once we saw there was a large number of individuals struggling with the heat,” she said, the city’s personnel assisted further as needed, including helping with ambulance staff with MEMS, or Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services.

On Aug. 31, 2024, the Razorbacks are to play UAPB at War Memorial again. In 2025, the Razorbacks are to play Arkansas State University‘s Red Wolves. Let’s hope preparations are better by then, especially since that long-awaited game is likely to draw a bigger crowd.