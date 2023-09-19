Brian Chilson

I can’t imagine that anyone looks at this 2-1 Arkansas football team right now — least of all, upcoming foe LSU — and feels remotely threatened.

Preseason hopes were that the Hogs would shake off an inconsistent, unsatisfying 2022 season with a crisp start. The trio of opening games hardly looked daunting.

The Hogs didn’t do much wrong against Western Carolina in the Little Rock opener, but as often occurs, notable problems surfaced, even in a rout of a lesser team. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders lacked explosiveness and any lanes within which to use it, then got hurt as a quintessential first-game bonus.

Then Arkansas had a maddeningly bad effort in their Fayetteville opener against Kent State, falling behind 6-0 before scoring the last 28 points of the game. The offensive gameplan was both uninspired and terribly executed. Defensively, the Hogs showed a fair amount of progress and aggression under Travis Williams’ guidance, but against what, really?

That was all merely a harbinger of what happened Saturday night, though.

Arkansas’s many woes all showed up on prime time against BYU, a team the Hogs pushed around in Provo, Utah, last fall to the tune of 52 points. K.J. Jefferson launched five touchdown passes in that one, and it was arguably one of the best offensive efforts of Kendal Briles’ turbulent tenure as play-caller.

Now Briles’ replacement, Dan Enos, finds himself in the crosshairs after the Hogs’ listless, aggravating and penalty-wracked showing in a 38-31 loss to the Cougars. Arkansas’s defense, in fairness, did not clamp down after the Hogs took 14-0 and 31-21 leads, and punter Max Fletcher regressed to the mean with two badly timed shanks.

As a result, the Hogs lost the field position battle, and an unholy array of penalties and turnovers negated the home team’s 424-281 total yardage advantage. And having been there myself, let me say that it was one of the most bizarre games in recent memory for other reasons.

The evening kickoff, coupled with the curiosity of another matchup with the Cougars, made Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium about as electric as I’ve seen it in a bit. Obviously, the 2021 Texas game, 2010 Alabama contest, and 2006 Tennessee “Gameday” event all rank highly on that unofficial list.

But the pregame fanfare really was something, with women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors playing with the band and a carnival-like atmosphere taking foothold north of the Broyles Complex. Tailgating started early, and I suspect most assumed that the atmosphere would really carry the team.

For a frenetic first few minutes, it looked that way. A.J. Green’s 55-yard touchdown run got it noisy enough, and then an 86-yard punt return by Isaiah Sategna pushed the needle further. The vibe seemed alright.

Arkansas could not keep that momentum going, thanks to trying to off itself with a thousand cuts. Not to pick on anyone, because Jefferson made a couple of terrible decisions and the receivers struggled with drops, but Brady Latham had a game he’d love to forget. The last of his untimely penalties came on a fairly encouraging final drive, snuffing out whatever hope the Hogs had to force overtime.

Sam Pittman really bristled in the preseason at the notion that Arkansas would suffer through another 2022. Even acknowledging the nasty stretch of scheduling ahead when he spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club last month, he emphasized that he’d have a team duly prepared for this miserable run ahead (on to Arlington for Texas A&M after the LSU game, followed by road trips to surging Ole Miss and Alabama).

Brian Chilson

This hardly looks like that kind of team at the moment. The arc of Pittman’s tenure is starting to disturbingly resemble that of Bret Bielema, the predecessor who helped forge Pittman’s professional bond with this state. He had to work through rough first-year conditions to oversee major second- (and third-) year improvements, but then Bielema’s 2016 squad had a 7-6 clunker that really went in the tank when Arkansas blew a lead at Missouri.

Pittman’s 2022 squad? Also 7-6 with a generally unforgivable few losses, including one at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

I don’t think this group is nearly in that dire of a shape. The 2017 team that ended up being Bielema’s last … I mean, David Williams, Cole Kelley, and Jonathan Nance were among the statistical leaders for that 4-8 bunch. There just wasn’t much talent there, Pittman’s recruiting is appreciably better, and this is still a much deeper roster than anything the prior staffs assembled.

Brian Chilson

Here’s the problem: There’s just no time to “find yourself.”

Pittman’s steam from the nine-win 2021 season tapered last year as the team struggled, and now he’s got a bit of a mess on his hands that only winning can fix. And this schedule is not, let’s face it, built for a run of tepid efforts to just get on by.

I’m not suggesting he can’t fix it. The guy’s personality works and always has, but now he’s reckoning with something akin to a Presidential re-election bid: The first couple of years brought enthusiasm and prosperity after a rotten run, and now the voters are restless.

Brian Chilson

If they can get the team healthy and motivated, snatching a win or even two out of these next four games is manageable, and would keep this team oriented towards its goals. Each of the next three opponents already has one loss in which its own flaws were exposed, so perhaps this newfound SEC parity could present opportunities for salvation.