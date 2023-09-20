A federal court has allowed a Northwest Arkansan man arrested recently in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the nation’s Capitol to remove his ankle monitor even though the defendant now faces a new felony charge.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, of Bentonville now faces a new charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. The charge, handed down last week, says Hughes “did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with, an officer.”

Hughes appeared in a teleconference Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather in Washington, D.C. Hughes remains free on bail. His next hearing is set for Oct. 3 before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols.

Hughes was arrested in late August, more than 2 1/2 years after the Capitol riots.

Hughes was already charged with one felony offense of obstructing, impeding or interfering with a law enforcement officer during commission of a civil disorder. He also was already charged with three misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to a picture-packed statement of facts by an FBI special agent, Hughes grabbed at officers’ riot shields and tried to take them away inside a Capitol tunnel. At one point, the statement says, Hughes used his elbow to strike in the direction of an officer holding a shield. After Hughes was eventually pushed out of the tunnel, the special agent reported, Hughes was heard shouting to others in the mob, “Pull them out!” Hughes had earlier in the day seen officers being pulled from the tunnel into the crowd, the statement says.

In court Tuesday, Meriweather ordered the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington “to produce all exculpatory evidence to the defendant” and said, “Not doing so in a timely manner may result in sanctions, including exclusion of evidence, adverse jury instructions, dismissal of charges and contempt proceedings.”