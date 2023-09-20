NEW HEALTH POLICY DIRECTOR: Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families announced Camille Richoux would fill the position.

Camille Richoux, who recently worked with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to design and publish research on harm reduction and LGBTQ+ youth quality of life issues in Arkansas, joined the team at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families this week as a health policy director.

“I developed my passion for health justice through my mother’s advocacy work for children in foster care,” Richoux said in a press release. “I’m excited to join the AACF team in pushing for better health policies in our state.”

Richoux comes to the organization with experience in substance abuse prevention efforts, mental health services and with a state program targeting HIV and STDs. She is a University of Arkansas graduate and holds a master’s degree in Public Health from UAMS.

Richoux will work with the advocacy group to improve health care coverage, equity and quality for children and families. Her work will focus on furthering resources among minority groups.

“We are thrilled to have Camille join our staff,” Executive Director Keesa Smith said in the press release. “Her passion for reducing racial disparities and experience in the public health sector will position us well to continue our work improving health outcomes for Arkansas’s children and families.”