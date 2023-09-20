By
Mary Hennigan
On
3:00 pm
NEW HEALTH POLICY DIRECTOR: Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families announced Camille Richoux would fill the position. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

Camille Richoux, who recently worked with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to design and publish research on harm reduction and LGBTQ+ youth quality of life issues in Arkansas, joined the team at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families this week as a health policy director.

“I developed my passion for health justice through my mother’s advocacy work for children in foster care,” Richoux said in a press release. “I’m excited to join the AACF team in pushing for better health policies in our state.”

Advertisement

Richoux comes to the organization with experience in substance abuse prevention efforts, mental health services and with a state program targeting HIV and STDs. She is a University of Arkansas graduate and holds a master’s degree in Public Health from UAMS.

Richoux will work with the advocacy group to improve health care coverage, equity and quality for children and families. Her work will focus on furthering resources among minority groups.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to have Camille join our staff,” Executive Director Keesa Smith said in the press release. “Her passion for reducing racial disparities and experience in the public health sector will position us well to continue our work improving health outcomes for Arkansas’s children and families.”

Mary Hennigan
Mary Hennigan is a Little Rock city reporter for the Arkansas Times. She’s covered housing issues, public safety, city development and local government in Arkansas.

Invest in the future of great journalism in Arkansas

Join the ranks of the 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts who know that the Arkansas Times is the go-to source for tough, determined, and feisty journalism that holds the powerful accountable. For 48 years, our progressive, alternative newspaper in Little Rock has been on the front lines of the fight for truth, and with your support, we can do even more. By subscribing or donating to the Arkansas Times, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers and expand our coverage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make a difference with your subscription or donation to the Arkansas Times today.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Arkansas Times readers will have to sign in next week, but don’t worry Next article Wednesday open line
Tags

Commenting FAQs