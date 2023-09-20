Arkansas Times readers will have to log in to the website on Tuesday, Sept. 26, as we switch over to a new and improved payment processing system called Wallkit.

The good news is that current subscribers will already have an account in this new system. When subscribers log in next week, they can use their current password or set up a new one. You will not have to re-enter payment information; it will carry over from the old system.

There’s a good reason for all this. We’ve heard the complaints about our clunky, confusing system, and we’re hopeful this change will make the reader experience better.

To log in on our website, access the sign-in pop-up in the bottom right corner of any page. On mobile devices, click on the menu bar. Follow the instructions to sign in with your email address. After you enter your email address, you can use your current password or request a secure link to set up a new password.

We’ll send another reminder out next week, so don’t worry. We’ll also be sending emails to subscribers, and if you have any issues logging in, you can reply to that email and we’ll respond with an answer as soon as possible.

We’re working towards improving our website and making the log-in process more intuitive and user-friendly. By the end of September, we will have completed a major overhaul to improve its functionality to give our readers the user experience they deserve.

Thanks for being an Arkansas Times subscriber!