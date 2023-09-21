Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has to scrape together 3% support in at least two national polls and financial support from at least 50,000 donors if he wants to share the stage with his fellow Republican candidates next week. Can he do it? The New York Times wrote Wednesday that it’s a long shot.

Admit it, it’s been kinda fun watching Hutchinson run for president. His polling numbers — consistently in the low single digits — reminded the Arkansas Times staff of Connor Roy’s attempt in “Succession.” And hearing Hutchinson’s Southern accent during the debate in August was comforting, although still upsetting when he referenced how much pro-life legislation he passed during his term. We’ve also had a blast lauding Hutchinson’s sartorial prowess. Remember Hutchinson winning best-dressed accolades, with journalists noting his French cuffs and tidy combover?

It seems like the fun might soon fizzle out.

The New York Times on Wednesday took a look into Hutchinson’s shot at returning to the next Republican debate on Sept 27. It’s not looking good.

Hutchinson’s not the only one, though. Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, may share a similar fate, The New York Times reported. Candidates need to solidify at least 3% support in at least two national polls to gain a spot on the stage next week — a threshold higher than the requirement for the first debate.

In addition to the higher polling requirement, the fundraising limit was also raised. Candidates need to secure financial support from 50,000 donors in at least 20 or more states or territories. Hutchinson hasn’t yet disclosed whether he had met either the polling or fundraising requirements to The New York Times, but he barely scraped by last time by paying college students $20 for every dollar donor they rallied.