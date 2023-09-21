Brian Chilson

Arkansas’s gubernatorial embarrassment of the week began, as seems to be typical these days, with a tweet from blogger Matt Campbell of Blue Hog Report on Friday:

Remember this nearly $20k expenditure to Beckett Events? Turns out, Sarah Sanders bought an $18,475 custom podium, w/ travel case, just before her European trip. Even Aaron Schock only spent $5,000 on the pointless lectern that was part of his spending scandal… https://t.co/fHRczik49h pic.twitter.com/C4l7WL6O2Y — Matt Campbell (@BlueHogReport) September 15, 2023

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Mike Wickline followed up today with a report that the Republican Party of Arkansas has reimbursed the state $19,029.25 for the purchase of “a 39-inch Custom Falcon Podium with Custom Podium Road Case” in June from a Virginia company called Becket Events LLC. That cost includes a $554.25 credit card fee incurred as a result of the online purchase.

Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Gov. Sarah Sanders, described the purchase of the podium (also known as a lectern) on a state credit card as “an accounting error” and said the Republican Party used private funds from the governor’s inauguration to reimburse the state. The reimbursement came via a check dated last Thursday, the newspaper reported.

Henning said the lectern “will be used by the RPA for other officials” as well, not just Sanders.

The questions here are myriad. Why would the governor’s office mistakenly purchase an item intended for the Republican Party? Why would it take three to four months for that “error” to be discovered? (Can we ask the state to buy us stuff on Amazon if we eventually pay them back?) Who made the error?

We’ve asked Henning for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

The biggest and most obvious question, though, is: Where is this thing, anyway, and what does it look like? Henning told the Democrat-Gazette the podium is in the governor’s office. But has anyone actually seen it, either sitting in the governor’s office or out in the wild?

One notable Republican official didn’t appear to use it when appearing at a party function last month. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy addressed the Republican Party of Arkansas’s Reagan Rockefeller dinner at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock alongside a clear lectern, according to photos — not the “Falcon” style-wood-paneled podium in question.

So where’s the lectern? Has Sanders herself even used it in the months since its purchase? Have others? If so, when and where? And if not … why?