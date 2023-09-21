Pulaski County hired former Conway Mayor Tab Townsell as its public works director.

Townsell was mayor of Conway from 1998 to 2016 and was executive director of Metroplan, the metropolitan planning organization located in Little Rock, from 2017 until January of this year.

Townsell’s wife, Mary Jo Heye-Townsell, was elected mayor of Sherwood in November.

Townsell, who began his new role on Sept. 4, will direct the Public Works Department and will oversee the Planning and Development Department, Road and Bridge Department, Sanitation and Animal Services and the Office of Emergency Management, according to a press release from the county.

Townsell will earn an annual salary of $124,000, according to Pulaski County spokeswoman Madeline Roberts. Townsell is succeeding Steve Brummett as Public Works director after Brummett left the position in June.

Here’s the press release from the county: