The Daily Citizen reported this week that two Beebe School Board members shared some concerns about a new Beebe High School club at Monday night’s board meeting.

Although no mention of the Inclusive Alliance was included on the official agenda for Monday’s meeting, this proposed new group for LGBTQ+ students was the first order of business.

Board Secretary Clay Goff and Vice President Bennie Brock Jr. kicked off the meeting by letting everyone know they’re against the club.

“It has been found that the club has the right to assemble within the confines of these laws,” Goff said. “As a school district, we have the obligation to obey all state and federal laws. However as an individual … I want to say that the club’s actions and beliefs are not my beliefs.” According to The Daily Citizen, Goff looked “visibly upset” and “took a few minutes to gather his words” during the reading of his statement.

While Goff kept his comments personal, Brock attempted to speak on behalf of the community, The Daily Citizen reported:

“Across the nation, we see school board meetings where upset parents are making passionate statements about issues concerning our schools today,” Brock said. “I believe this is because the parents feel that the community has lost control of the schools. They see laws and court rulings that have taken the decision making away from schools, communities and boards of education. What makes it even more difficult is that these laws often contradict one another.”

“How do I know the values of our community?” Brock asked later. “First, I can drive around our district from El Paso to Garner, from Floyd to Cypress Lake Road, there are 42 churches that serve the citizens of our district. This tells me we are a godly community.”

Despite the club already being approved (after reaching the necessary threshold of student interest), Brock said he wanted the board to know about the club even though it doesn’t require board members’ approval.

And Brock employed another angle of attack, criticizing the Inclusion Alliance for not being true to its name. “The application states it would ‘teach LGBT+ students of their culture and history.’ That does not sound inclusive,” Brock said.

Complaints notwithstanding, the Inclusive Alliance will meet for the first time on Friday.

For a longer report on Monday’s meeting, head to The Daily Citizen.