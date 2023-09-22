Arkansans in federal assistance programs like Medicaid, SNAP (formerly food stamps), Housing Choice Vouchers or Supplemental Security Income qualify for discounted or free internet access through a resource called the Affordable Connectivity Program.

In an increasingly digital world where kids no longer have snow days and instead are sent home to do schoolwork online, internet access is important. About 43% of Americans with lower incomes do not have home broadband services or a computer at home, according to a 2021 report from the Pew Research Center.

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, officially launched in December 2022 under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It replaced a broadband benefit program from the COVID era.

Through the program, qualifying households could receive a $30/month discount ($75/month on tribal lands) and a discount on a computer or tablet. Some individuals may qualify for free access. Internet bills average about $60 in Arkansas, so the discount could cut the monthly charge in half.

In addition to receiving federal assistance, individuals can qualify for the program if their income is 200% or less than the federal poverty guidelines. In Arkansas, a person living alone making $29,160 or less annually would qualify for an internet discount. The income threshold changes by household size; check out all the qualifying factors here. Applicants may have to show proof of income.

Households can also qualify if a dependent in the household participates in free and reduced lunch programs at school or is enrolled in a USDA Community Eligibility Provision school.

Applications are accepted online or by mail. A home address and contact information are required. Individuals can also contact their current internet company for more information. A number of Arkansas’s major internet providers offer the program, including AT&T, Xfinity, HughesNet, CenturyLink and Cox.

And seeing how we’re posting this information on the internet in hopes to reach people that have limited access to the internet, please tell your friends.