Hey, Arkansas! If you’ve been out of your house and/or on social media in the last 30 days, you’ve probably noticed that COVID-19 cases in your social circles are reappearing. The weekly numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health tell us that’s not anecdotal, either:

Arkansas Department of Health

That’s bad news, but the good news is that you might not have to fork over the price of a steak dinner at Doe’s for the pleasure of obtaining a 2-pack of Walgreen’s COVID-19 tests.

President Joe Biden is relaunching the mail-out program for receiving COVID-19 tests at the covidtests.gov website, and each household is eligible for four tests beginning Monday, Sept. 25. The mailout is aided by a $600 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will fund distribution of the tests and manufacturing at 12 facilities across the country.

Mark your calendars for Monday, and be safe out there.