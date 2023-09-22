On
September 22, 2023 3:24 pm
Hey, Arkansas! If you’ve been out of your house and/or on social media in the last 30 days, you’ve probably noticed that COVID-19 cases in your social circles are reappearing. The
weekly numbers from the tell us that’s not anecdotal, either: Arkansas Department of Health
Arkansas Department of Health COVID data for the week ending Sept. 19, 2023
That’s bad news, but the good news is that you might not have to fork over the price of a steak dinner at Doe’s for the pleasure of obtaining a 2-pack of Walgreen’s COVID-19 tests.
President Joe Biden is relaunching the mail-out program for receiving COVID-19 tests
at the covidtests.gov website, and each household is eligible for four tests beginning Monday, Sept. 25. The mailout is aided by a $600 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will fund distribution of the tests and manufacturing at 12 facilities across the country.
Mark your calendars for Monday, and be safe out there.
