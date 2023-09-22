It began with a simple enough request. Crusading blogger Matt Campbell of Blue Hog Report asked for some records, hoping to find out who’s been flying on the Arkansas State Police airplane with the governor and how much it was costing taxpayers. Flight logs for the ASP’s King Air were always open for public inspection in the past. This time, though, state police said no, claiming the safety of the governor and her family were at stake. Campbell threatened to sue.

Within months, Sanders called a special session to kneecap the beloved Arkansas Freedom of Information Act that’s been in place since 1967. Her proposed changes went way beyond security-related records to shield vast swaths of state government workings from public view. Think of the saved time and efficiency if the state no longer had to gather up the records reporters are always snooping around for or let pesky citizens see what’s going on with their money, Sanders and her minions argued.

But when the session kicked off on the inauspicious date of Sept. 11, something unusual happened. State lawmakers hurled a stick in the spokes first thing, blocking rule changes needed to race Sanders’ priorities to the finish line within the three days allotted.

Little Rock progressives linked arms with conservative groups like Conduit News and Saline County Republicans, temporarily dropping the knives from each others’ throats to point them at legislators instead. Not a single person testified in favor of Team Government Secrecy, other than high-level government employees and one security contractor Sanders had employed in the past.

Sanders and her team eventually backed off the worst of the proposals. A weakened version passed, allowing the governor to fly around on the public dime with whomever she likes with zero citizen oversight or accountability but but dropping broader plans to change the law. By Sept. 14, the Republican supermajority granted the third income tax cut in a year, banned COVID-19 vaccine requirements for government entities and set up a new savings account to stow away all the money Arkansas saves by shirking our responsibility to children and the poor. Isn’t that special?

WINNERS

500 Grill

The lone Capitol vending machine was picked clean by the end of Day 1. That’s OK, because the secret cafeteria in the Capitol basement finally achieved the social media fanfare it deserves for its stellar sausage, egg and cheese biscuit — an absolute steal at $3.32. IYKYK.

Stephanie Flowers’ dog

Sen. Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) calls it like she sees it, and she saw early on that the special session was not going her way. Flowers tapped out Monday evening and wouldn’t return for the duration, telling colleagues she had other commitments. “I’m going home to my dog right now,” she announced on the Senate floor.

Blue Hog/’Lil Matty with the Rona’

The reason for the season, Blue Hog blogger Matt Campbell was everywhere and nowhere at the Capitol. While he didn’t attend any of the hearings in person, it was Campbell’s digging that prompted Sanders to try to gut the FOIA. The ever peevish Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) mocked Campbell later that week for dropping his lawsuit over the state police documents due to a case of COVID, tweeting “Sorry Lil Matty has the Rona. That’s just really too bad. I’m sure it’s real and not just a coincidence. … Maybe if he’d worn a mask and gotten his 17th vaccine this could have been prevented.” (Campbell said he may refile.)

LOSERS

Arkansas State Police

People using the FOIA to access the governor’s travel expenses are just trying to embarrass her, State Police Director Mike Hagar said as he testified in support of the plan to hide Sanders’ past and future flights.

Blake Johnson’s constituents

Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), chairman of the Senate committee hearing testimony on the FOIA bill, spent much of the session telling citizens why they were wrong and he was right to do the governor’s bidding. State Capitol Police and state troopers were present in unprecedented numbers, and Johnson finally gave them something to do when he called for FOIA-defending gadfly Jimmie Cavin to be shown the door.

David Ray/the English language

Ray, whose off-putting doublespeak endeared him to no one, pre-gamed the special session with a televised appearance on “Capitol View,” where he argued that all state government communications involving issues not yet decided — “pre-decisional,” he said — should be shielded from public view. Ray failed to convince with his odd word choice, and pre-decisional documents remain fair game for now.

The Arkansas Press Association

Arkansas Press Association President and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Publisher Eliza Gaines nailed her argument for preserving the state’s transparency law. “This bill goes far beyond personal safety,” she told members of a Senate committee. “The additional modifications to FOIA have nothing to do with protecting human lives and everything to do with protecting state government from scrutiny.”

After this, though, the APA went over to the dark side and endorsed the final bill passed by the legislature. The governor can now hide public expenditures from the public with the Arkansas Press Association’s blessing.

Bart Hester

Bullying constituents, pledging fealty to the governor over the voters, playing with his phone instead of paying attention during committee meetings: Arkansas’s new Senate President Pro Tempore showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that he lacks the temperament for a leadership position.

Toss-up

Sarah Sanders and her jet-setting friends

Imagine minting your own golden ticket for unlimited free travel on the public dime, with no way for anybody to ever know who you took with you or how much it cost? Cha-ching!

At the same time, Sanders discovered that maybe her power to do whatever she likes is not unlimited after all. The MAGA contingent who voted for Sanders in November 2022 smacked her hand in September over her bid to build a wall of secrecy around state government.

CAN’T WIN FOR LOSING

Sen. Clarke Tucker

Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock) took the field in his usual position, pitching copious free legal analysis to his dimmer colleagues. The lone Democrat on a key committee that week (Stephanie Flowers had gone home to her dog), Tucker deftly led the bipartisan people’s coalition for FOIA toward a win, only to get tripped up by his own integrity at the end. Having said he’d vote for a bill focused solely on security, Tucker said he felt obligated to follow through.

With Tucker’s vote, along with a single Democratic “yes” on the House side from Mark Perry of Jacksonville, Sanders was able to crow that her government secrecy bill had bipartisan support.