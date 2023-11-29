Petrino during his previous stint with the Razorbacks. Brian Chilson

Once disgraced but now forgiven, former Head Hog Bobby Petrino is heading back to Fayetteville as offensive coordinator. But the rehiring process required some finagling.

Fired for dishonesty in 2012 over a motorcycle accident involving his girlfriend/employee, Petrino was not eligible for rehire under University of Arkansas policy.

On Monday, University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson reached out to University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt requesting a work-around. Sure, mistakes were made, but Petrino is a standup guy now, Robinson said.

Here’s his note to Bobbitt:

On Tuesday Bobbitt signed off on the hire, noting that he appreciated the diligence head Razorback Coach Sam Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek took to make sure Petrino has changed his ways.

Petrino’s contract for his second stint at U of A runs from Dec. 3, 2023 to Feb. 28, 2026. Salary for the first few months on the job is $350,000, then $500,000 annually starting in March. And he’ll pull in $1 million in “other compensation” for his first full year back and $1.1 million the following year.

Here’s the 19-page contract with all the details.