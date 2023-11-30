Arkansas set an attendance record Wednesday night, with 20,344 basketball fans filing into Bud Walton Arena Wednesday to witness the Razorbacks inaugural ACC/SEC challenge match against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils. After the final buzzer sounded on the Hogs 80-75 win, fans flooded onto the court, ignoring the futile pleas of an announcer to stay off the floor.

There they go. “Ladies and gentlemen, please stay off the court.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vwdjBkTGga — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 30, 2023

Arkansas will be fined $100,000 for its first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023, according to a release from the Southeastern Conference.

UA was fined $250,000 in February 2022 after fans stormed the court when the Razorbacks defeated the No. 1 Auburn Tigers in overtime.

The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

The financial penalties are imposed for violations across all sports sponsored by the conference. A second offense would cost the university $250,000. It would pay $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

Under the policy for non-conference contests like the one last night, the fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund. For conference contests, fines are paid to the opposing institution, according the release.