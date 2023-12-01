U.S. Representative Steve Womack

Earlier today, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY), ending Santos’ brief but scandal-plagued legislative tenure.

A scathing 56-page report earlier this month from the House Ethics Committee revealed that Santos had misued campaign funds for personal purposes, such as Botox injections, OnlyFans subscriptions, and items from Sephora and Hermès; had illegally impersonated former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s chief of staff in an attempt to get political contributions from donors; and had “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.””

The final tally of today’s expulsion vote was 311 in favor, 114 opposed, with 2 voting present.

Among the Arkansas representatives, Rep. Steve Womack and Rep. Bruce Westerman voted to expel Santos, while Rep. French Hill voted against the measure. A profile in courage, Rep. Rick Crawford was one of eight representatives who did not vote. (A prior version of this story listed Crawford as one of the two “present” votes.)

Following the vote, Rep. Womack posted the following statement on Twitter:

Congress has the authority to punish its members—and we did that today. My statement on why I voted for the second time to expel George Santos. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6BvaqILcLp — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) December 1, 2023

Rep. Hill, on the other hand, issued a statement noting that he had “called on Rep. George Santos to resign since his fraudulent and discrediting conduct and inappropriate actions became public,” but tweeted that he voted no because he believed expulsion of a member prior to a criminal conviction “sets a dangerous precedent.”

I believe that expelling a Member of Congress before conviction sets a dangerous precedent, which is why today I voted no to expel Rep. George Santos. My full statement, below:https://t.co/miEno3MAZW — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) December 1, 2023

Rep. Westerman’s office sent the following statement via email:

The U.S. Constitution provides full and broad authority for the U.S. House to expel a member. An expulsion is not otherwise required to be based on any actions by the courts or legal system. The House has established ethical standards for members and has a bipartisan committee to deal with ethics issues much the same way a business or organization has an HR department and employee standards. If an employee had been found to violate ethical standards like George Santos did, there would be no question about immediately firing him regardless of the actions the legal system had taken or might take in the future. The Ethics Committee did a very thorough investigation and determined that he utterly failed to meet the ethical standards of the House. Therefore, I voted yes on the resolution to expel him.

Rep. Crawford, who has not issued a press release since mid-August and has not tweeted since Nov. 16, did not respond to a text message asking for a statement or comment about his nonvote.

Santos becomes just the sixth member of the House of Representatives – and the first Republican member – ever to be expelled. Prior to Santos, three representatives were expelled in 1861 for having supported the Confederacy, Michael J. Myers of Pennsylvania was expelled in 1980 following a bribery conviction, and James Traficant of Ohio was expelled in 2002 after being convicted on 10 federal charges. (Santos is currently facing 23 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, and theft of public funds.)

Under New York law, Gov. Kathy Hochul is required to proclaim a special election within 10 days of Santos’ expulsion. The special election must occur between 70 and 80 days after the governor’s declaration. The Republican and Democratic candidates for the special election will be chosen by local party leaders in Santos’s district.

Whomever wins the special election will serve out the remainder of Santos’s term, and the seat will be up for regular election in November 2024.