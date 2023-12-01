By
Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little announced on Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Little is one of the best kickers to suit up for the Razorbacks. In the 2023 season, he connected on five kicks of 40-plus yards and four kicks of 50-plus yards.

According to Razorbacks Wire, Little is third all time in field goals made for Arkansas with 53 and is by percentage the most accurate kicker in Razorback history.

He is the No. 1 ranked kicker on ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s 2024 NFL Draft rankings.

