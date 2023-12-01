OPEN NOW: The brand new visitor's center at Pinnacle Mountain State Park is ready for visitors. Arkansas State Parks

A chic new visitor’s center at Pinnacle Mountain State Park opened earlier this week, marked with honorary words from Gov. Sarah Sanders and Shea Lewis, director of state parks.

“This new visitor’s center is one of a kind for Arkansas State Parks and Central Arkansas,” Lewis said. “To me, it is forward facing in the future of our great state parks system.”

Advertisement

The building features a multi-angled roof, floor-to-ceiling windows and bright messages outside: PROTECT, ENJOY, EXPLORE. It sits to the west of the mountain and includes an entrance from the West Summit Trail. Pinnacle Mountain towers behind the new visitor center in a video released by State Parks, looking rather like Mount Crumpit from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas State Parks (@arkansasstateparks)

Advertisement

Construction came in at about $9 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday. Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects designed the building using inspiration from the mountain itself, Lewis said at the opening ceremony.

Pinnacle Mountain State Park is about 15 miles from downtown Little Rock, and it spans about 2,300 acres. The park was established in 1977 and offers about 22 miles of trails, including 14 miles for mountain biking. Visitors can reach new heights through the climb to the top of the mountain and see broad views of the Big and Little Maumelle Rivers, or hang out below at the arboretum or day-use playground area. About half a million people visit the park each year.

Advertisement

The sweetest part of the new visitor’s center is the Loblolly Creamery Outpost, where visitors can treat themselves to a celebratory scoop of ice cream. First Gentleman Bryan Sanders also alluded to the concession spot serving coffee, lunch, beer and wine.

“I’m pretty excited about the fact that we will now have Loblolly as a great motivator to get our kids back down from the mountain as well,” Sarah Sanders said with a laugh on Tuesday. “We are certainly not above bribing our kids with special treats to keep them moving.”

Near the end of the ceremony, Katherine Andrews announced a Maumelle-Pinnacle area conservation-recreation master plan. The plan will include nearly 55,000 acres from the Big Dam Bridge in Little Rock to Lake Sylvia in Perry County, she said. The goal of the master plan is to balance conservation efforts with recreation, and the new visitor’s center will serve as a hub for recreation options.

Advertisement

The address for the visitor’s center is 9600 AR-300, Roland, Arkansas.