Scott Finkbeiner

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner, who’s accused of obstructing justice and intimidating witnesses, today waived his arraignment on new federal charges and pleaded innocent.

A federal magistrate, Barry A. Bryant, also delayed Finkbeiner’s detention hearing from Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs. The magistrate gave no reason for the delay in his order.

Bryant set a relatively quick jury trial for Jan. 22, a move that might reflect the expectation that the Malvern-based sheriff may land in jail after the detention hearing, as the prosecution has requested. Bryant will preside over that hearing, and U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey will preside over the trial.

Bryant also ordered the U.S. attorney’s office to provide the defense with all “evidence that favors the defendant or casts doubt on the government’s case” and to do so “in a timely manner.”

Finkbeiner, a Republican, is charged with obstruction of justice, deliberate concealment of a drug distribution crime and deliberate concealment of the maintenance of a drug-involved premises.

Earlier this week, Hickey ordered the detention hearing because she said she had found “that the government has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that this case involves a ‘serious risk that [Defendant] will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure, or intimidate, or attempt to threaten, injure, or intimidate, a prospective witness.’”