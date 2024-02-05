Depositphotos

Five companies are bidding to become the state’s third-party vendor to process school vouchers, including ClassWallet, the current company contracted for the first year of the program under Arkansas LEARNS.

The vendor will play a critical role in the administration of Arkansas’s new voucher program and stands to earn some $2.4 million in service fees next school year alone. But the amount and details of the bids are unknown: The Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services has refused to release them to us in response to our Freedom of Information Act request.

The solicitation for bids was opened on Dec. 15 and closed on Jan. 12.

Because the bids are under evaluation, “The proposals are currently exempt from FOIA,” Brooke Hollowoa, spokesperson for the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, said in an email. She provided a copy of a portion of the FOIA law that says, among other things, that documents can be withheld from the public if they would give competitive advantage to those vying for the contract.

It is not clear what would create an advantage for one competitor over another once all the bids have been submitted and submissions have been closed. Rob Steinbuch, a professor at UA Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law who specializes in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, said there would need to be some such reason in order for the state to use the FOIA exemption on competitive advantage.

“It strikes me that intuitively that advantage goes away when the bids are closed,” he said. Steinbuch, a politically conservative commentator, is a member of a nonpartisan group aiming to put a ballot measure before Arkansas voters in November that would protect and enhance the FOIA.

We asked the department to clarify exactly which portion of the FOIA exempts the bids from disclosure, but, as of yet, we have not received a response.

“They’re not bound under the FOIA to give you any explanation. They’re just bound to provide the documents,” Steinbuch said. “But I certainly would ask that question.”

The LEARNS voucher program uses public money to pay students’ tuition and other costs at private schools, but the state does not directly write participating families a check. Instead, a third-party vendor — currently ClassWallet — acts as a middleman between parents and private schools. Parents upload invoices to a ClassWallet portal and the education department then approves the expenses and disburses payment to the schools. ClassWallet also handles payment under a new literacy tutoring grant program created by LEARNS.

The five bids for the new contract all come from out-of-state companies: Student First Technologies, out of Indiana.; Scheel Tech, LLC out of Arizona; Primary Class, Inc. dba Odyssey out of New York; Kleo, Inc. dba ClassWallet out of Florida; and Merit International, Inc. out of California.

The contract will be a lucrative one.

ClassWallet was given an initial $49,000 service fee for setting up the voucher and tutoring program and charges 2.5% on each transaction, according to Arkansas Department of Education spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell.

“The 2.5% transaction fee is taken out in the ClassWallet system during the transaction, similar to how banks charge processing fees when using debit cards,” Mundell said.

That means that in its first year, ClassWallet stands to earn over $1.1 million based on an estimated $46.7 million in vouchers distributed in the current school year. That doesn’t include the literacy grants the company is also processing.

State officials project the cost next year will be $97.5 million as the voucher program expands to cover r up to 14,000 students. That translates to at least $2.4 million in service fees.

The education department referred us to the Department of Transformation and Shared Services when we asked the timeframe for making a decision on the contract. That agency said no further information would be forthcoming until the bid evaluation is complete.

In a Jan. 23 webinar hosted by the Reform Alliance, a school voucher lobbying group, Darrell Smith, assistant commissioner of the Department of Education’s Office of School Choice and Parent Empowerment, said the payment vendor will be selected within the next few weeks.