Taco Bell is coming to Cantrell Road. Rhett Brinkley

Taco Bell will be the second eatery to open in the Riverdale Shopping Center since a group of Arkansas partners purchased the retail complex for redevelopment in 2022.

Lisa Spann, senior property manager at Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners, said the Taco Bell is slated to open in early to mid-March. Cushman & Wakefield | Sage brokered the sale of the 212,000 square-foot complex at 2500 Cantrell Road in May 2022 to a group of Arkansas partners including T.J. Lefler with Lefler Capital of Fayetteville and Travis Hester, owner of Eat My Catfish.

Advertisement

In addition to bringing in new tenants to the property, the redevelopment plans included upgrades to the facade, parking lot and landscaping.

Austin Bailey/Rhett Brinkley

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas opened a retail and donation outlet in the center in December 2022.

Advertisement

Eat My Catfish was the first restaurant to open since the renovations began. It’s located at the eastern end of the complex in the space that formerly housed a Pizza Hut.

Fitness center Club Fit just opened in the shopping center last week in the space in between Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema and Whole Hog Cafe. The space adjacent to Whole Hog on the eastern side was occupied by Tuesday Morning until May 2023, when the retail chain closed all eight of its Arkansas stores. Spann said the owner of Whole Hog is planning to use part of the former Tuesday Morning space to open a chicken wing restaurant sometime later this year. We don’t know what that means for Spirit Halloween, which temporarily leased part of that space in October 2023.

Advertisement

Other businesses in the complex include Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree, Subway, Allure Nails & Spa and Spirits Fine Wines. According to Lefler Capital’s website there are a few outparcel spaces available for lease, including the former Walmart Neighborhood Market, which was most recently used as a temporary home for the Arkansas Arts Center before its transition to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.