Brian Chilson

Feeling sluggish (and cheap), the Arkansas Times staff sought out some of the free trials for workouts around town to find the best ways to get ourselves fit in the new year. This is the fourth in our sweaty series. I kicked off the series by getting zapped with electrodes at Manduu, then attended an aerobics-style workout class at Full Out Barre full of women’s empowerment. My most recent endeavor included swinging through the air during a pole dancing class at Gemini Fitness.

I recently received an email from a co-worker saying her sister recommended I try a workout at Hotworx, the place where you ride stationary bikes and such inside a sauna. My co-workers encouraged the idea, although one said she thought someone had died doing a similar workout. I signed up anyway.

The Little Rock shop, located in a shopping center at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 10 and Sam Peck Road, is open 24 hours a day but staff members are only on site for particular hours. Although Hotworx doesn’t usually have staff in the early morning hours, staffer Ethan Ballard was more than happy to accommodate my request to meet on a Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Brian Chilson

A fourth-year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Ballard is an aspiring family medicine doc and a sales associate and assistant regional manager of the Little Rock Hotworx.

Ballard gave Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson and me a quick tour of the facility where we saw eight saunas. Half of the saunas are dedicated to 45-minute sessions of low-impact exercises like pilates, while the others are for 15-minute high-intensity interval training with bikes and rowing machines.

Hotworx is self-directed and allows for lots of variety. Want to do a 45-minute pilates class followed by 15 minutes on the bike? Go for it. In the mood for 15 minutes on the bike, 15 minutes on the rowing machine and maybe something else? Get after it. It’s up to you.

The workouts have names that convey their high intensity and sound like new flavors of Mountain Dew. Hot Thunder (rowing machines), Hot Blast (bikes but with some upper body movements) and Hot Cycle (bikes) cover half the workout rooms. The other saunas offer Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates and Hot Buns, which the website describes as an “intense isometric glute workout,” among others.

The classes are led by instructors who appear on video screens inside the saunas. When one session winds down, exercisers leave their sauna and, if they want, head over to the next one for a different workout. The saunas are big enough for two or three people to work out together.

The saunas are heated with infrared energy up to 130 degrees, though the temperature can be adjusted. Ballard explained that the heat increases the calorie burn and can offer other benefits. He said he’s personally experienced therapeutic benefits for his injured knee during his workouts.

The experience is more than just sweating a bunch and then rehydrating after, though. The Hotworx website says the workouts help eliminate toxins from the body, increase metabolism and accelerate workout recovery.

During our tour, Ballard said one consequence of the saunas is that conventional yoga mats melt in the heat. If exercisers want to use a mat, they’ll need to purchase a special one from Hotworx, which presumably don’t melt.

Brian Chilson

After the tour, it was time for me to give the sauna experience a whirl. I opened a sliding glass door to enter a room about the size of a walk-in closet. The room had wood walls, a pair of stationary bikes and a TV monitor on the wall.

As soon as I stepped in, the heat hit me hard. I wondered if I had made a mistake. Maybe I should have listened to my co-worker’s warning. An instructor named Brittany, flanked by two other women, was wrapping up the previous workout session on the video screen, so I pedaled a little to warm up until the video would start anew.

When we got started, Brittany, who was riding in a sauna that looked just like the one I was in, told us when to adjust the bike’s resistance to high, medium or low and when to pedal faster or slower. Sometimes, Brittany would call for high resistance and ask everyone to stand on the bike and pedal hard. Other times, we set the resistance to medium or low and cooled down a bit.

Several times, I stopped for a moment to wipe the sweat gushing from my brow. At some point, I took off my glasses, a sign that I was working too hard to fiddle with anything on my face.

With five minutes to go, a timer appeared on screen, a light at the end of this steaming hot tunnel. The end wasn’t too far away.

At the end of the workout, I stumbled out of the sauna and felt the cool air as I collapsed onto a bench. Ballard, standing nearby, said he could tell I was going hard.

Brian Chilson

Ballard advised I had about 30 seconds until the rowing class started unless I wanted to wait 15 minutes for it to start over again. I figured I’d rather get it over with, plus I imagined there were more benefits to getting right into it rather than if I recovered between exercises.

I entered the rowing sauna, but in my tired and delusional state, I didn’t catch the name of the instructor on the screen. I remember she had blue hair and her incessant calls for rowing harder and faster seemed a bit sadist. Didn’t she know I had just finished a bike ride in a sauna 30 seconds ago?

The instructor was creative with the rowing movements. Instead of just pulling back and forth, she would urge us to pull harder with our left or right arm sometimes or to twist our whole body as we pulled. A day later, I attributed my sore abs to the full body workout.

When the session ended, I left the room and had no interest in a third exercise session. Two had been plenty for me.

As I cooled down, a lady stepped out of the bike sauna I had trained in earlier. Emily Garza said she’s been working out at Hotworx about three times a week for about three years. After having two back surgeries, Garza said the hot rooms help loosen up her back and she “100%” feels she gets in a good workout too.

I asked if she had any concerns about working out inside a 130-degree sauna. “I’m from the Delta, honey,” she said, noting that she hails from Lake Village. As a child of southeast Arkansas myself, I understood that she meant the summer heat and merciless humidity had prepared her for whatever heat a little sauna could throw at her.

Hotworx offers a free first session and two types of memberships, including one that gives users access to more than 500 Hotworx locations across the country.