North Little Rock police have charged 19-year-old Robert Duncan Jr. with capital murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old yesterday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to a call in the 300 block of East C Ave. where they found Thomas Phillips suffering from at least one gunshot wound and who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the police department.

Duncan was identified as a suspect in Phillips’ death and was taken to the North Little Rock Justice Center to be interviewed. Duncan admitted his involvement to detectives and was charged with capital murder, according to the press release.

Duncan was taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he was held without bond pending an initial court appearance set for this morning in North Little Rock District Court.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Callers can remain anonymous.